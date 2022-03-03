High prices and non-working ATMs: Russians are beginning to feel the effects of sanctions

Moscow — In the days that have passed since the West imposed sanctions on Russia for his invasion of Ukraineordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects, from broken payment systems to problems withdrawing cash and not being able to buy some items.

“Apple Pay hasn’t worked since yesterday. It was impossible to pay with it everywhere; on a bus, in a cafe. In addition, in a supermarket they limited the number of essential items that a person can buy”Moscow resident Tatyana Usmanova told The Associated Press.

Apple announced that it would stop selling its iPhones and other popular products in Russia, as well as limit services such as Apple Pay, part of measures implemented by various companies to protest the Russian invasion.

Dozens of foreign companies have withdrawn their business from Russia. Important automotive brands suspended exports of their vehicles. Boeing and Airbus stopped supplying aircraft parts and service to Russian airlines; renowned Hollywood studios will no longer release their films in the nation, and the list will probably continue to grow.

In addition, the United States and other Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia of unprecedented breadth and severity. They have kicked out major Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, limited high-tech exports to Russia, and severely restricted the Kremlin’s use of its foreign exchange reserves.

Russians in Moscow and other cities spoke to the AP about how those actions have affected their daily lives, citing problems converting rubles into foreign currency, long lines at ATMs and cards from some banks that don’t work.

Irina Biryukova, in Yaroslavl, a city about 250 kilometers northeast of Moscow, said she was only able to deposit a limited amount of money into her bank account through ATMs.

“Most of the ATMs (of this bank) are not working to deposit”said.

Food prices, according to some businesses, have started to rise.

“All the main ingredients with which we prepare our products have risen in price between 30% and 40%”said Ilya Oktavin, who runs the delivery service at a sushi bar in the city of Perm.

Some products are also harder to come by due to the actions of companies like Nike, which on Tuesday night suspended online sales, saying on the company’s website that it “cannot guarantee delivery of products to buyers.” in Russia”. On Wednesday, H&M announced the suspension of “all sales” in the country.

Kremlin critics paint a bleak picture for Russia.

“We are facing rising prices, massive layoffs, delays in payment of benefits or pensions”Yulia Galyamina, an opposition politician, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “Shortage of medicines and medical equipment. Aging and impoverishment of the automobile and air fleet… We will remember the 1990s as hardly the worst time. But I only have one question: what for?

In what appears to be an attempt to stave off panic, Russian authorities on Tuesday launched a special web page, titled “We’re Explaining It,” that talks about how various walks of life are performing under the pressure of sanctions. Worrying reports, such as those anticipating price hikes or saying certain services aren’t working, are dismissed on the website as “false.”

Some Russians, meanwhile, pointed out that it is not the sanctions that concern them most, but the lethal attack that Russia launched against a neighboring country.

“Sanctions are the least of my concerns. I am worried that Russia is killing people in Ukraine,” said Moscow resident Ivan Kozlov. “I would like the war to stop, which no sane person in Russia with a conscience and capable of mercy and compassion wants.”