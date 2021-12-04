High-protein diet and low-glucose diet, the Ministry takes stock of “suggestions and reality”

A document that analyzes the spread of these ‘particular’ diets and “defines guidelines, supported by scientific evidence, with the aim of standardizing intervention strategies, in order to avoid” self-prescribing ” “, Without any specialist check”. THE DOCUMENT

02 DEC – “There is a worrying spread, through the mass media and the web, of indications relating to high-protein, low-glucose and possibly low-calorie diets, suggested not only for the control of overweight / obesity, but also to preserve the state of health, in particular conditions, or to support sports practices. These indications are offered to the general population without any distinction and mostly without declaring any side effects and without suggesting the need for a specialist medical evaluation as a necessary element for health protection. It is therefore important, for the purposes of health protection, to define guidelines, supported by scientific evidence, with the aim of standardizing intervention strategies, in order to avoid “self-prescription” behaviors, without any specialist control “.

This is why the Technical table on nutritional safety (Tasin) of the Ministry of Health has drawn up a document in which he analyzes the phenomenon “between suggestions and reality”.

The key points to keep in mind:

A) Dietary prescriptions must always be defined and evaluated in a medical environment. The protection of the health of the person must be the first objective. Self-prescription diets can pose a health risk

B) The best nutritional care and prevention strategies are represented by personalized care, education and nutritional support for the person, correction of eating habits and lifestyle improvement

C) The balanced Mediterranean diet still remains the best nutritional prevention strategy to maintain health in all age groups. There is solid evidence of the positive effects of this diet with respect to the reduction of cardiovascular risk and the physiological aging process.

D) Hypoglucide diets with personalized protein shares based on clinical observations 7, within a broader therapeutic project that also takes into account the long-term health effects, can be prescribed and supervised by specialist doctors in the internist field – nutritional and endocrine-metabolic, for suitable and in any case limited periods, to achieve the desired metabolic results. In consideration of the encouraging results, not only with respect to the reduction of fat mass in obesity, but also for their significant effects in type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), in sarcopenic obesity (10), low-carbohydrate diets (Low-CarbohydrateDiet and Very-Low-CarbohydrateKetogenicDiet), but normoproteic, are of particular interest. Normo-energy ketogenic diets would find application in other fields (eg neurological pathologies). However, the possibility of extending the studies to this effect and evaluating the effects with long-term follow-up is suggested

E) Diets with an increased content of high biological value proteins play an important role in the elderly sarcopenic with or without obesity (5, 14, 15, 16) F) Nutritional intervention in athletes should, first of all, have the goal of preserving the state of health of the person and in developmental age to favor a healthy weight-statural growth. There is no evidence that beyond a certain limit (2g / kg / day) the protein intake in healthy and athletic subjects can produce results in terms of muscle mass implementation. An adequate supply of energy and carbohydrates must always be guaranteed to the athlete and sportsman, not only to support physical effort, but also to support vital functions

G) To date there is no conclusive evidence on the long-term effects of high-protein diets on kidney function, it follows that there are important reservations in this regard. This again leads to reiterate the need for a thorough medical evaluation that takes into account the history and renal function of the patient who is subjected, even for limited periods, to a diet with an increased protein content.

02 December 2021

