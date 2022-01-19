High ratings from passengers, Orio airport remains among the top for the quality of services

The periodic survey on the approval rating, which is part of the Asq program of Airports Council International World, sees the Bergamo airport aligned with the world average value (4.4 out of a maximum of 5) and higher than the European average value which is 4 , 3.

Orio al Serio airport continues to generate high levels of appreciation from passengers



for the quality of the services and the use of the spaces



, with an increase in the reference values ​​which, despite the difficulties generated by the pandemic in progress, reward the airport as a whole, making it stand out even more in the panorama of international air transport. The periodic survey on the satisfaction index by airport users, which is part of the ASQ program of Airports Council International (ACI) World and involves 300 of the most important airports worldwide,



sees the Bergamo airport aligned with the world average value (4.4 out of a maximum of 5) and above the European average value which is 4.3.



The values ​​of quality perceived by passengers particularly reward all items concerning accessibility, the use of the spaces inside the terminal together with comfort and cleanliness, the professionalism and helpfulness of the staff, the efficiency of the services.

The assessments expressed by the passengers interviewed during the fourth quarter of 2021 raised the satisfaction level from 4.3 in the previous quarter to 4.4.



The increase in the index takes on greater significance if compared with that recorded in the same period of the previous year, in which it had reached the value of 4.1, which still corresponds to the average value of Italian airports. The passenger satisfaction index of Bergamo airport reaches the highest level for services aimed at business passengers, equal to 4.6 against a world average of 4.3 and an Italian average of 4.0.



Absolute excellence is the level reached by the HelloSky Lounge which, with 4.55, far exceeds both the world average value (4.1) and the Italian average (3.9).



The HelloSky Lounge

Bergamo airport is given a very high rating for the comfort of the terminal, the cleanliness of the areas, the convenience of the internal routes and the ease of reaching the boarding gates and the clarity of the information boards.



All elements that combine to classify the airport as easy to use. The good value for money emerges both in the highly appreciated offer of commercial and catering establishments in all areas of the airport, and in the car parks of the airport terminal, which are considered convenient and close, which combine with the effectiveness of public road connections, constituting an added value in terms of accessibility, confirmed by the high level of appreciation, also in this case higher than that expressed for both European and national airports subject to quality surveys. Of particular importance is the attribution of excellence to the courtesy and helpfulness of the Sacbo airport staff, the handlers and the State Bodies (Border Police, Guardia di Finanza and Customs) with reference to their presence and the effectiveness of intervention.

The outside

