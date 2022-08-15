‘High School’, first trailer for the series about Tegan and Sara

The first trailer for ‘High School’, the Amazon series based on the book of the same name by Tegan and Sara, has already hit the networks. Tegan and Sara themselves will serve as executive producers, while Clea DuVall will serve as director and screenwriter. The series will screen exclusively at the Toronto International Film Festival next September and will premiere on Amazon’s Freevee service on October 14.

Twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland are chosen to play Tegan and Sara, respectively, after being discovered by the musical duo on TikTok. Tegan shared a few words about how the TikTok twins came to be cast in the role: “There was something definitely intriguing about them, they were sweet and original, and impossible to stop watching.” The rest of the cast is completed by Cobie Smulders, who will play the mother of the sisters; Kyle Bornheimer, Nate Corddry, and Brianne Tju.

The series, like the 2019 memoir, will chronicle Tegan and Sara’s journey through high school: first loves, first mistakes, and first steps toward becoming the musical duo they are today. Recently, Tegan and Sara announced the release of their next album, titled ‘Crybaby’, which will be out on October 21st. They have released two singles, ‘Yellow’ and ‘F*****g Up What Matters’, available now on all platforms.