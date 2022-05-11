‘High School Musical 4’: Zac Efron wants to return as Troy Bolton

Actor Zac Efron, recognized for his role as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical”, he left open the possibility of putting himself back in the shoes of the basketball player in a new franchise of the Disney movie.

“I want to say that to have the opportunity to go back and work with that team would be amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens”, said the artist in an interview with the portal AND! News.

“High School Music” It premiered for the first time in 2006 and had its sequel a year later. The third film was released in theaters in 2008 and this trilogy became a favorite of many young people.

His legacy continued with the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical,” a show featuring a new cast of young people who love the theater.

Zac Efron’s casting for “High School Musical”

On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, director Kenny Ortega revealed how the casting process for “High School Musical” was, who could replace Efron and the intense love between the protagonists.

“We auditioned as if we were at a Broadway casting,” explained the filmmaker. “We got these young people to go through a long process. Agents were calling audition directors saying, ‘What’s going on? Why is everything taking so long?’ and I was on set trying to get those actors and actresses to give the best of themselves,” he said.

This large concentration of actors who aspired to be the captain of the Wildcats made Ortega hesitate between Drew Seeley and Hunter Parrish; however, the presence of Zac Efron captivated him.

Not only did his way of acting catch his attention, but he had a different light from the others and we can attest that he was not wrong: “He had the essence of what we would call a matinee idol. He was impressive without being conceited, something difficult to find among young people,” he added.

After being cast as Troy Bolton, it was time to search for a Gabriella Montez. For this, the applicants had to act with Zac Efron and that is how the magnetism between the actor and Vanessa Hudgens arose.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×03 The most commented and shocking infidelities of television and cinema

We swear that we are not hanging from the conjuncture! Infidelity has been present in series and movies, so we get into a conversation about the most remembered ones, what they meant for their characters in fiction and how the audience reacted when they saw them… and also, of course, we talk about pichangas .