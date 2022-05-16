High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: What It’s About

Olivia Rodrigo stars in this series as Nini Salazar. | Disney+

It was in 2006 when the Disney Channel premiered his original movie ”High School Musical”, the first of one of the most popular trilogies of all time starring Zack Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale Y Lucas Grabel. The musical reached millions of homes around the world for its catchy soundtrack, becoming a phenomenon during its premiere and staying in the minds of many young people who grew up with these movies.

Now today, Disney+ has ”High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, a new story that will relive those moments that fans of the first films lived. The program is carried out by the artist Olivia Rodrigowho recently rose to fame for his debut album SOUR, and Joshua Bassett, in a series that premiered nearly 15 years after the first “High School Musical.”

The series is formatted as a mockumentary, following a group of students from East High School casting for roles in High School Musical: The Musical, where they will have to teach new versions of the songs we already know from the series. movies, as well as new exclusive themes.

Here we will see how Nini, Ricky, EJ and Gina will not only participate and put all their effort into bringing out the new musical, but will also create bonds of friendship and learn to overcome the challenges of school and life.

How many seasons does HSM: The Musical: The Series have?

Currently ”High School Musical: the musical: the series” has a total of two seasons, adding 22 chapters in total available. The first season was released on November 12, 2019 and its main theme is the songs and numbers of the first ”High School Musical” movies.

The second season premiered on May 14, 2021, and although it continues with the mockumentary format, we can see how young people will now have to stage one of the most important Disney classics: ”Beauty and the Beast”. In this new season, Nini and her friends will seek to win a prestigious local student theater competition, having to beat the rival school North High.

Who are in ”High School Musical: The Musical”?

The Disney + series has great talent in its cast. / Source: Disney+



The talented Olivia Rodrigo stars in this new series as Nini Salazar-Roberts, a musical theater enthusiast who is chosen to play the role of Gabriella Montez in the musical ”High School Musical”. She will join Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen, a guitarist and figure skater who was previously a boyfriend of Nini, being cast in the role of Troy Bolton despite his initial lack of interest in the musical.

The series cast also includes Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders and Joe Serafini.