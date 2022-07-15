‘High School Musical’: Vanessa Hudgens remembers her time at school

Actress Vanessa Hudgens surprised her followers after she visited the East High Schoola school that served as the location for the three Disney Channel “High School Musical” movies.

The 33-year-old artist recorded a video where she wears a black top, fuchsia shorts and white sneakers. She also appears walking in front of the place while the song ‘Breaking Free’ was playing, a theme that she performed in 2006 with Zac Efron.

In the clip description, Vanessa Hudgens wrote a part of the script where Troy Bolton shows his ‘secret place’ to Gabriella Montez in the first film of “High School Music”:

“Remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and knew nothing about him, then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” it reads.

Vanessa Hudgens participated in the three films of “High School Music” (2006, 2007 and 2008), the latest installment was the first in the franchise to be released in theaters.

Zac Efron wants to be Troy Bolton in “High School Musical 4”

Actor Zac Efron, recognized for his role as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical”, left open the possibility of putting himself back in the shoes of the basketball player in a new Disney movie franchise.

“I want to say that to have the opportunity to go back and work with that team would be amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens”, said the artist in an interview with the portal AND! News.

“High School Music” It premiered for the first time in 2006 and had its sequel a year later. The third film was released in theaters in 2008 and this trilogy became a favorite among many youngsters.

His legacy continued with the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical,” a show featuring a new cast of young people who love the theater.

