High School: Tegan and Sara Story Series

Amazon Freevee presented the first trailer for High Schoola series about the adolescence of Tegan and Sara, a Canadian LGBT+ indie pop duo.

In September 2019, the twins Tegan and Sara Quin published High Schoolhea book in which they tell their memories of adolescence and childhood and whose series arrives in the Amazon Freeve catalog on October 14, 2022.

After a long wait and prior to the release of the album crybaby (October 21, 2022), it was announced the first trailer of the audiovisual adaptation of the material that brings us closer to what life was like for Canadians before they were one of the most successful pop duos among the LGBT+ public. MEET BISEXUAL AND LESBIAN ROCKERS.

Cast and synopsis of High SchoolTegan and Sara series

For High School, the Quin sisters will take on the role of executive producers. In this step of their professional career they will also have the work of Clea DuVall (The Laramie Project, Better Call Saul Y American Horror Story: Asylum) as a screenwriter and director. Months before the Tegan and Sara series is screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) the starring cast was revealed.

Railey and Seazynn Gilliland were selected for the teenage version of the singer-songwriters. The twins also came to production after their success in TikTok. The ones who found them were the Quin sisters. In this regard, Tegan commented:

“I felt amazing when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok. There was something undeniably intriguing about them. They were sweet and original, impossible not to see them. I felt compelled to send the video to Sara.”

When Sara met the talent of the young women, she agreed with Tegan that, due to their charisma, they were the ones to keep the main roles. Between the protagonists of the series High School It is also found cobie smulders. the actress of How I Met Your Mother will play Simon, mother of young musicians. For their part, Simon’s partner, Patrickwill be in charge of Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

In accordance with rolling stone, High Schoola series inspired by the childhood and adolescence of Tegan and Sarahwill board issues related to the discovery and exploration of their sexuality. In the middle of this narrative axis that will be of interest to LGBT+ audiences, the reasons why music was and continues to be their engine of life will be shared. THESE ARE OTHER LGBT+ YOUTH SERIES.

In case you’re just getting to Tegan and Sara’s discography, here are a few words from a 2019 chat with Another Magazine about his youth:

“We had a lot of admiration for ourselves when we were teenagers. We were very brave.”

Are you excited for the premiere of this series?

With information from rolling stone, Another Magazine and The Line of Best Fit