High-speed train Paris-Milan, on the Frecciarossa students, expats and managers. “Green alternative to the plane” – Corriere.it

from Sara Bettoni

Trenitalia High Speed ​​makes its début. Soon the launch of new European connections: Spain, Germany and Austria

Mamma Lina counts the minutes that separate her from the embrace with her daughter. Veronica architect, works in Paris. Now come back for the holidays. Just before the sharp muzzle of a Frecciarossa appears on the horizon, the notes of the Marseillaise resound under the vaults of the Central Station. A group of dancers dance on platform 4: wearing Moulin Rouge soubrette dresses. There is also an Obelix, a boy dressed as Napoleon, another dressed as Louis XIV. Between the waving of Italian and French flags and the flash of photographers, a few minutes after 2 pm the train stops on the platform. the first Freccia that runs on tracks that are not only Italian, challenging the high speed across the Alps which until Friday had the monopoly on the route. Valentina already had a ticket from the Tgv – says mother Lina -. When he saw the new service, he canceled that reservation and bought another ticket. Saving up. Trenitalia has in fact played the discount card. We have launched many offers at 20 euros, explains the CEO Luigi Corradi.

Passenger impressions The secret to winning over French customers? A little bit of Made in Italy. We pamper our passenger with Italian food, Italian coffee. French passengers seem to like it. Good menu in the bar area says Guillame Lelasseur, 28 years old. She commutes by train between Paris and Milan for professional reasons, like her travel companion David Ferrero, 25: they work in the field of sustainable fashion. Given the experience, they can make a comparison between the convoys of the two countries. The Tgv gives a better service in Economy, Trenitalia wins in the Business class. They mix among the can-can dancers who meanwhile have begun to scurry under the boards and are heading towards the exit, which also tries to earn Federica Scori, 31 years old. He has a heavy backpack and a shoulder bag. Try to find your way through the hustle and bustle of arrivals and departures. I live in London, I work for a British company. I’m going back to my family for Christmas. left Great Britain early in the morning and in two hours reached Paris aboard a Eurostar. Then the change and in just under seven hours arrived in Milan with the new Freccia. Much better than flying – he says -: I relax, I have no problems with hand luggage restrictions. And even less polluting. When I can, my preference is for traveling by train.

The alternative to the plane The same reason prompted Bianca Maria Negrini to take a train ticket at the last minute instead of a flight low cost. I believe it is better not only for the environment, but also for the people involved in the aviation sector. Super discounted flights have an impact on their working conditions, he says as he greets a former roommate found by chance in the waiting area. I’m waiting for a race to Desenzano del Garda – continues the student -. I am enrolled in the Philosophy course in Venice, in these months I am on Erasmus in Paris. Travel? Very comfortable. I think he will return to France in the same way. Few tourists at the debut of the connection, but reservations suggest that they will arrive shortly. We have already sold tickets until June – says the CEO of Trenitalia Corradi -. We see Easter very popular, we sold a lot in April and the next trains are sold out. In the future, the international Freccia will also touch other European destinations. One thinks of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Austria and Germany.

