High tension between Red Bull and Mercedes on the eve of the Qatar GP

Mercedes invoked the right of review on the decision of the Brazilian GP commissioners, regarding the episode that saw protagonists Verstappen and Hamilton at turn four of Interlagos. The verdict of the college of commissioners gathered again here in Losail is expected on Friday (after the postponement decided on Thursday afternoon, ed). Beyond this fact that highlights how much the challenge for world titles also extends off the track, with political maneuvers, it should be noted that Red Bull has decided to take the field with heavy artillery to counter Mercedes.

Red Bull sharpens its weapons, the dossier ready

In practice, the Milton Keynes team, according to rumors collected in the Losail paddock, would have drawn up a rather large dossier alleged Mercedes irregularities, sent to the attention of the FIA, for clarification. This is both further information required son the rear wing of the W12, at the level of flexion of the entire wing with respect to the support pillars, but also other components of the single-seater would have been placed under the magnifying glass of the Milton Keynes technicians.

New contest-proof parts

To make themselves unassailable, in the event of any Mercedes counteroffensive, last night from England, they arrived as hand luggage in the wake of technicians from the Milton Keynes team, new elements of the rear wing of RB16-b. It would be a question not of technical innovations in terms of aerodynamics, but of identical parts at the level of airfoils, but with a different construction that guarantees its robustness, precisely to avoid further emergency interventions in a closed park, as happened in Brazil.

Long work on the simulator

As regards, instead, the work of analyzing the performance data of the RB16-B at Interlagos, it is interesting to note that a series of tests on the simulator in Milton Keynes was carried out until late yesterday night, for optimize its structure. In practice, it seems that emphasis has been placed on tire management not only in terms of degradation, but above all in the trigger temperatures of the ideal grip, simulating both the conditions in hot and night sessions evaluating the progressive drop in temperatures ergo modifying the set-up to induce more energy on the tires.

Does Hamilton’s engine end up under analysis?

A last news, obviously not least, concerns the rumor that for the moment has not found official confirmation from directly interested parties (Mercedes) that, as has been the case for years, several times during the season, the FIA ​​has required the physical analysis of the Hamilton power unit after this race, at the Mercedes HPP factory in Brixworth. In practice, as is known, the Federation carries out periodic sample analyzes of the various power units. These analyzes follow a well-defined procedure which implies that the engine after the race is removed from the car and placed in a box which is sealed and opened at the manufacturer’s factory in the presence of the Federation commissioners. The rumor that this could happen for the one used by Hamilton in Brazil, which would be used again this weekend, spread to Qatar in the morning and could be part of the numerous requests made by Red Bull, to verify the legality overall of the opposing car.