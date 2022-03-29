In most cases, the body is the mirror of our daily habits. We know that our diet and the frequency of physical activity can make us more toned and energized. That is why, if we want the “wings” under the arm to decrease, we should do a certain type of exercise. The same goes for side b, whatever our starting situation is. In fact, the right exercises could bring out a flat derriere or tone a fuller one.

Starting on the right foot

We assume that we will obtain more evident and satisfying results with constant physical exercise combined with a balanced diet. To make more targeted choices, we can always resort to dieticians and personal trainers. To begin with, however, let’s make our lives less sedentary with a few simple exercises. If we wish, we will not need any specific tools and we can practice directly at home. So, let’s drink some water, put on comfortable clothes and spread out the mat, because we’re ready to go.

Higher and firmer steel buttocks thanks to 4 simple exercises to do at home in just 15 minutes

Let’s start with some stretching, focusing on the hips and knees and extending the leg muscles. Once we have warmed up, we can move on to the exercises, always making slow movements. We repeat the same movement 10 to 20 times depending on our resistance, and then repeat everything for 3 or 4 series. Between one series and the next it is very important to give ourselves a recovery time of at least 30 seconds and a maximum of 1 minute.

For the first exercise, lie on the mat face up and with your arms parallel to your body. We bend the legs and from this position we raise the pelvis upwards, leaning on the feet and shoulders. Still on the mat, let’s get on all fours holding onto the palms of our hands and knees. From this position, we give a slow kick backwards with the leg extended or still bent, but keeping the foot in the hammer. We bring the leg back as far as possible without straining the back too much. Let’s get back on the mat face up and lift our legs upwards. We perform a scissor movement by opening the legs. To make the exercise more intense, we can always use anklets with weights of a few kilos.

We conclude the session with the shrimp walk. Let’s stand with legs apart and then bend the knees. Let’s move to the right and then to the left, always keeping the pelvis at the same height and the legs bent. To increase the difficulty of the exercise, before starting we place an elastic just above the knees. By consistently repeating these targeted and complete exercises, we could achieve higher and firmer steel buttocks.