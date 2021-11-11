higher cardiovascular risk for those who “overreach”

The study – led by David Plans of the University of Exeter, UK – involved over 88 thousand individuals with an average age of 61, land whose sleep habits were monitored for several days through an accelerometer to measure their activity and the times of awakening and falling asleep.

“The results of the study – says Dr. Plans – suggest that going to bed too early or too late could destabilize the body’s internal clock, with adverse effects on cardiovascular health “.

Experts kept the sample under observation for almost six years on average, recording in 3172 individuals cardiovascular problems of various types (from heart attack to stroke, heart failure, etc). Well, it emerged that those who went to bed after 11pm had a 25% greater cardiovascular risk than those who followed the recommended range; but even for those who went to bed before 10pm the risk increased by 24%.

“Our study indicates that the best time to go to bed is a specific time in our natural sleep / wake cycle 24 hours and that any deviation from the circadian rhythm could be harmful to health. The riskiest time is after midnightprobably because going to bed so late reduces the chances of being exposed to the morning light which is important for resetting our internal clock, “concluded Plans.