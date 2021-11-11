Health

higher cardiovascular risk for those who “overreach”

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read





The study – led by David Plans of the University of Exeter, UK – involved over 88 thousand individuals with an average age of 61, land whose sleep habits were monitored for several days through an accelerometer to measure their activity and the times of awakening and falling asleep.

“The results of the study – says Dr. Plans – suggest that going to bed too early or too late could destabilize the body’s internal clock, with adverse effects on cardiovascular health “.

Experts kept the sample under observation for almost six years on average, recording in 3172 individuals cardiovascular problems of various types (from heart attack to stroke, heart failure, etc). Well, it emerged that those who went to bed after 11pm had a 25% greater cardiovascular risk than those who followed the recommended range; but even for those who went to bed before 10pm the risk increased by 24%.

“Our study indicates that the best time to go to bed is a specific time in our natural sleep / wake cycle 24 hours and that any deviation from the circadian rhythm could be harmful to health. The riskiest time is after midnightprobably because going to bed so late reduces the chances of being exposed to the morning light which is important for resetting our internal clock, “concluded Plans.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

From Monday flu vaccination in pharmacies for over 18: how to book in Emilia-Romagna

6 days ago

Covid: 5,822 positive, 26 victims, positive at 1.3%, +6 intensive care – Health

4 days ago

Not just saturated fat, here are the other foods to avoid if you have prostate problems

5 days ago

Pasta with less sugar? How to eat and cook it so as not to raise your blood sugar, according to the nutritionist

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button