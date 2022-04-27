“Higher myocarditis risk in young people”

by Maddalena Loy

Distracted or resigned to scientific evidence? The latest study, definitive and “grave”, which establishes that the risk of myocarditis is higher in young people vaccinated with mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) than unvaccinated young people (who have contracted Covid). This is a meta-analysis published a few days ago by Jama Cardiologyone of the most authoritative scientific journals in the world, on cohort studies carried out in four countries (Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway) with a sample of 23 million children aged 12 to 24. The conclusions leave no room for replies: “The risk of myocarditis is higher in vaccinated young people than in unvaccinated ones, and it is even higher in those who took the second dose than in those who took the first dose”. Not only that: of the two vaccines, Moderna’s one carries more risks than Pfizer and the risk is higher among young males between 16 and 24 years of age.

Studies on myocarditis

As we know, both Fda and Ema have established that, even in boys, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks: in the conclusions of the meta-analysis, Jama writes that “the risk of myocarditis established should be balanced with the benefits of protection against Covid”, an invitation perhaps to reconsider the strong pressure on vaccination of young people, found in all Western countries. It is not the first time that science has expressed itself on vaccine myocarditis: a study by Journal of Pediatricstaken from Wall Street Journalhe reported cardiac abnormalities (found with magnetic resonance imaging 3-8 months after vaccination) in 69% of children with post-vaccine myocarditis.

The strange case of Italy and Moderna

This is not the only news: in the months that followed the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine from 12 years of age, and of the Moderna vaccine from 18 years, there is a lot of scientific evidence that has in part disavowed the usefulness of vaccination in young people. The Italian anomaly of the very young vaccinated with Moderna always remains current. The FDA has authorized this vaccine for ages 18 and up (e pour cause: the dose has a higher concentration of mRNA). EMA already in December made public the considerations of the Pharmacovigilance Commission on the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis with mRNA vaccines, highlighting that with Pfizer the risk in young males is estimated between 26 and 57 per million, with Moderna it is between 130 and 190 per million. Well, what has Italy done? He has been administering Moderna since the age of 12. For several weeks, starting from 29 November, at least 50% of the doses administered to young people in the 12-19 year-old range were Moderna, with a peak in the penultimate week of December, when the administrations of Moderna to the boys almost reached those of Pfizer. And even today, 6% of vaccines administered to 12-19 year olds and 25% of those given to 20-29 year olds are still Modern.

Is the booster needed?

It is also ascertained, from the same data that the Istituto Superiore di Sanità publishes every week, that the third dose does not carry a benefit for those up to 39 years old: also in the week of April 16, 9.2 out of 100 thousand three-dosed young people were hospitalized, while the young without third dose were hospitalized were 7.6 out of 100 thousand, 17% less. Not surprisingly, at least until February 2022, Ema did NOT recommend the third dose to children under 18, while in Italy children aged 12 and over underwent it at least from 6 December 2021, that is, since it became necessary for obtain the super green pass and access suspended rights.

