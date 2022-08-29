Higher prevalence of sexual dysfunction in women on the island compared to the United States

Data from a study support that among the factors are ovarian insufficiency.

Dr. Keimari Méndez, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine / Provided by the specialist.

The prevalence of women with sexual dysfunction (FSD) is 54.66% in Puerto Rico and is higher than that reported in the United States.

This data is derived from a study by a medical team from the Medical Sciences Campus and its Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, given the lack of epidemiological and demographic data on women with sexual dysfunction in Puerto Rico, its prevalence, and possible associations with quality of life. life of these

Those considered sexual dysfunction in women include:

Little bit desire sexual,

sexual arousal disorder,

orgasmic disorder,

sexual pain disorder,

… among other manifestations.

The prevalence of this condition in the United States is around 40%, according to medical literature, and is associated with stress, depression, among other risk factors.

The study consisted of two phases, where a questionnaire was administered to evaluate demographic variables and another questionnaire to measure variables related to sexual dysfunction.

Among its most outstanding results, it was also found that the sample of women were under 40 years of age, and had a partner. Within the lines of sexual dysfunction, the variable desire was the most affected within the sample.

In addition, a correlation was found between the condition, ovarian failure, and the use of beta-blockers.

These data, according to the study’s conclusion, demonstrate the need for a more in-depth evaluation of this population of women and the development of new control guides, to allow understanding and improving the sexual and reproductive health of Puerto Rican women, which allows them to have an active and healthy sexual life.

Access the study here.