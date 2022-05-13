“Higher risk for those who have difficulty exercising after illness”

The Long Covid increases the risk of blood clotting abnormalities and thrombosis. This was stated by a study published in “Blood Advances” by scientists from the Department of Hematology at University College London Hospital which for the first time reported a link between those who have difficulty exercising and abnormal blood clotting values.

Higher risk for those who have difficulty in physical exercises

Particularly exposed are those who show difficulty in physical exercise more than 12 weeks after Covid infection: for these people, scientists have shown that the possibility of developing abnormalities in blood clotting it is four times higher.

The study opens up “important new information on the potential mechanisms underlying the long-term effects of Covid infection,” explains Dr Nithya prasannan, one of the authors of the study. For the future, the goal is to continue to monitor the blood tests of the patients examined, to assess how the risk of thrombosis evolves with the progression of symptoms.

Long Covid: symptoms even two years after recovery

The “long Covid” is a condition in which the body continues to show symptoms of the infection even months after the negative swab, such as fatigue, pain, chest, breathlessness. “By definition, this syndrome occurs when Covid-related symptoms appear long after the onset of infection that we cannot attribute to any other cause or diagnosis,” sums up author Prasannan.

Long Covid affects especially (but not exclusively) those who have had the disease in a severe form. A study by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine concluded that after two years of hospitalization, 55% of patients still had symptoms related to the disease. The research was conducted on 1,192 people with Covid and hospitalized in Wuhan between January 7 and May 29, 2020 and the symptoms also included mental disorders such as anxiety and sleep disorders. However, the physical health of patients improves over time: after two years the percentage of patients who still have problems related to the disease is substantially reduced.