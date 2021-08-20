Highest paid actresses in the world, the ranking with the top 10 of the stars

What are the highest paid actresses to the world in this 2021? Here is the ranking with the top 10 of Hollywood stars who have earned the most this year. Sublime names, great divas and new stars, here are some names, perhaps for some, even unsuspected or even unknown.

Highest paid actresses in the world

In the first position we find Sofia Vergara, actress certainly known to the general public, but perhaps not the star we all expected. It is in fact mainly known for the role of Gloria in the Modern Family TV series, proof now of how much the TV series, for some years now, have been presenting stars who really earn mind-boggling figures, and apparently Vergara is precisely the highest paid currently, certainly thanks to his other performances also in films.

In second place we have the evergreen Angelina Jolie, often more of a gossip character than a very successful film actress. The fact remains that it has given life to films of a certain appeal. Soon we will see her again at the cinema (Covid permitting) in the new Marvel film, The Eternals. We close with the third position and complete the podium with Gal Gadot, an actress who instead made her fortune with cinecomics. She is in fact the spectacular (aesthetically) Wonder Woman of the DC Extended Universe films. Followed by giants of timeless talent, above all Meryl Streep.

Ranking highest paid actresses in the world

Here she is top 10 with a lot of collections in the millions of dollars reached in this 2021.

Sofia Vergara $ 43 million

Angelina Jolie $ 35.5 million

Gal Gadot $ 31.5 million

Melissa McCarthy $ 25 million

Meryl Streep $ 24 million

Emily Blunt $ 22.5 million

Nicole Kidman $ 22 million

Ellen Pompeo $ 19 million

Elisabeth Moss $ 16 million

Viola Davis $ 15.5 million

