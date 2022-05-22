highest paid athlete on the planet in 2022

According to the American business magazine Forbes, Lionel Messi is the athlete highest paid in the world over the past yearfrom May 2021 to May 2022.

He is ahead of Lebron James and Cristiano Ronaldo

If Lionel Messi will not be victorious in the Champions League this year with PSG, the Argentinian international will have plenty of consolation with the signings of Drake and above all the new title (and not the least) which has just been awarded to him for the second time in his career.

Indeed, this Thursday, May 12, Forbes unveiled its annual ranking of the highest paid sportsmen in the world, among which Lebron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant can be found. But it’s good the Pulga which snatches the first place of it with no less than $130 million in pre-tax gross revenueof which 75 come from his contract with the club of the French capital and 55 which come from his extra-sporting activities in particular his sponsorships.

Despite an estimated drop of around $22m from his last year with Barca, his prominence with his sponsors sees him land bigger deals and top this ranking.