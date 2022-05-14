highest paid athletes in 2021

The magazine Forbes delivered its ranking of the highest paid sportsmen in 2021, with Lionel Messi in pole position, followed by Lebron James and Cristiano Ronaldo…

According to the business magazine Forbes, which regularly and annually publishes rankings according to the income or fortunes of personalities from different backgrounds, former Barça star and PSG player Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete in 2021, ahead of LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. As in 2019, the 34-year-old Argentinian tops this Top of the highest paid athletes of the year. In 2021, he would have received 125 million euros, before taxes, according to the media. While he started his career at the age of 17 at FC Barcelona, ​​17 years and a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain later, Messi would have received 55 million gross salaries (shared between his end of season in Barcelona and that started at PSG), and 75 million euros in revenue from its various advertising contracts (Adidas, Budweiser, PepsiCo, etc.). Thus La Pulga, who attended with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and other Parisian players (including Mbappé, Neymar, Di Maria, Kimpembe or Kakimi…) at the charity gala organized by the association For Hope (founded by his teammate Idrissa Gueye) this May 12, ahead of LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo…

A podium at more than 352 million euros

If Messi is on the 1st step of the podium, he is followed by the 37-year-old American basketball star, who plays for the Lakers, LeBron James who earned more than 116.5 million euros in 2021. On the 3rd step, we also find the 37-year-old Portuguese striker, best player in the Premier League in April 2022, but not selected for the title of best player of the season, CR7 which received 110.6 million euros, including 57.7 million gross salaries. Between them 3, they raised more than 351 million euros in 2021, while all 10 highest-paid athletes in the world have scooped a total of 950.4 million euros in the last 12 months. Thus, in 4th position, we meet Neymar and his 91.3 million euros collected in 2021, followed by basketball player Stephen Curry with 88.3 million. Another star on the court, Kevin Durant is 6th with 88.2 million, just ahead of Roger Federer and his 87 million euros and the boxer Canelo Alvarez (86.4 million euros). In 9th position, the American football player – who has just retired – Tom Brady (80.5 million) and finally, another basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 77.6 million euros.

The world’s ten highest-paid athletes raked in $992 million over the last 12 months, according to Forbes’ estimates. Here’s who’s scored the largest net worth: https://t.co/QtT8YsULql — Forbes (@Forbes) May 12, 2022

As for Conor McGregor, who was at the top of this ranking in 2020 with 144 million euros earned (thanks in particular to the resale of his brand of Irish whiskey (Proper No. Twelve)), if he disappears from the Top 10 in 2021, he is, however, in the list of the 50 highest paid sportsmen. A list that will be unveiled a little later in May.

