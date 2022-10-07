Highest paid footballer in the world: Mbappé dethrones Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Forbes, PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappé becomes the highest paid footballer on the planet this season, ahead of his teammate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With his contract extension, signing bonus and sponsors, the 23-year-old striker would earn a record $128 million in 2022-23.

Kylian Mbappé has become accustomed to dominating the scoring charts. Here he is now also at the top of the highest paid footballers on the planet. At only 23 years old. Thanks to his contract extension at PSG last summer, but also to his sponsorship income, the French world champion will earn this season income estimated by Forbes at 128 million dollars, or around 131 M€ (before tax and agent fees). Record revenues that allow him to get ahead for the first time of the Messi-Ronaldo duo, unstoppable since 2014.

In the ranking established by the American economic magazine, the Argentinian is demoted to second place by his young teammate. The seven-time Ballon d’Or should earn 110 million dollars (including 55 in non-sporting income). It is ten more than Cristiano Ronaldo (100 million dollars), 3rd in this ranking and currently struggling at Manchester United.

Proof that Paris Saint-Germain Qatar version has colossal means, not only Mbappé and Messi monopolize the first two places, but Neymar, with 87 million dollars, appears in 4th place in the ranking behind CR7.

Behind, the Egyptian striker of Liverpool Mohamed Salah occupies the 5th place with 53 million dollars while Erling Haaland, the Norwegian phenomenon author of monstrous debut with Manchester City, emerges at 39 million dollars. The ex-Dortmund striker should be much higher in a year. In particular, he must renegotiate his contract with Nike. Also according to Forbes, Haaland could sign a juicy $ 18 million deal with the comma brand for his shoes.

Top 10 highest paid players

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 128 million dollars (110 salary, 18 sponsors)

2. Lionel Messi (PSG): 120 million dollars (65 in salaries, 55 in sponsors)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): $100 million (40 in salary, 60 in sponsors)

4. Neymar (PSG): $87 million (55 in salaries, 32 in sponsors)

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $53 million (35 in salary, 18 in sponsorship)

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $39 million (35 in salary, 4 in sponsors)

7. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona): $35 million (27 in salaries, 8 in sponsors)

8. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): $31 million (27 in salaries, 4 in sponsors)

9. Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe): 30 million dollars (25 in salary, 5 in sponsors)

10. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): $29 million (25 in salary, 4 in sponsors)

With RMC Sports