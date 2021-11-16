Highest-paid TV star unveiled in 2021

The 2021 It is a year full of surprises on the international television scene. Among many returns, ranging from reboots and revivals, and the arrival of new TV series, the Ranking of the actors and of actresses that have earned more this year. Within this list, reported by Just Jared, also include the stars of Sex and the City, back after years of absence on the small screen with the revival And Just Like That. And not only that: some names of the shows also pop up Netflix. The highest gain is around $ 1.4 million per episode, a mind-boggling figure that has certainly made 2021 the best year ever for the star in question.

Highest-paid TV actors and actresses in 2021

Let’s start from the bottom. One of the shows that has often received credit, even in terms of budget, is Succession. The television series, now in its third season, sees actors like Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook earn between $ 300,000 and $ 350,000 per episode. Another lucky TV series is Stranger Things Netflix: David Harbor And Winona Ryder, who play Hopper and Joyce respectively, earn between $ 350,000 and $ 400,000 per episode. Jason Sudeikis he found his gold mine in Ted Lasso. For his starring role in the first season, he earns $ 400,000 per episode. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman for The Conners they have reached the same figure relative to the first season.

A figure that also unites other actors: Ted Danson for Mr Mayor And Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Brian Cox for the role in Succession instead he earns between 400 thousand and 500 thousand dollars per episode. And, getting closer and closer to the summit, we also find Jude Law. The actor, for the miniseries The Third Day, earns around $ 425,000 per episode. Angela Bassett he plays 9-1-1 and earns about $ 450,000 per episode. But the star was largely overtaken by Alec Baldwin that for Dr Death, received $ 575,000 per episode.

The highest earnings on television

And that’s not all, because the trio of The First Lady composed of Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson. All three earn $ 600,000 per episode. Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us got the same figure, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

The figures continue to rise with Kate Winslet: every episode of Murder in Easttown entails 650 thousand euros in earnings. With the return of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis they got between 650 thousand and 750 thousand dollars per episode, while Bryan Cranston for Your Honor earned $ 750,000 per episode. Jeff Bridges is one of the few to reach $ 1 million per episode and the credit goes to The Old Man. But the actor who made the most money is Chris Pratt, which ranks # 1 with $ 1.4 million per episode for Terminal List.

