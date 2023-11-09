Highlights of the 2023 NP and PA Conferences: Part 1

Whether you attended in person and need a refresher or you’re looking for in-depth meeting coverage, our 2023 NP & PA Conference highlights have you covered. on editors Dermatology Times Traveled to several conferences this year to connect with dermatology advanced practice providers and attend engaging sessions. Below is Part 1 of our 2023 NP and PA conferences recap.

Lauren Miller, PA-C, highlights the value of collaboration with APP and others

The first day of the 2023 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference for PAs and NPs began with a “Mentoring for Leadership” session led by KOL. Lauren Miller, PA-C, a board-certified dermatology physician assistant at Southern Skies Dermatology & Surgery in Alabama, discussed with attendees how to effectively craft your cover letter to stand out among other applicants, What PAs and NPs need to know about managing atopic dermatitis with biologics, and office tips for improving efficiency.

Sydney Givens, PA-C, reviews how to discuss cosmeceuticals with patients.

Dermatology Times Board-certified physician assistant, Sidney Givens, PA-C, spoke with her session “What You Really Need to Know About Cosmeceuticals” at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference for PAs and NPs in Orlando, Florida. Givens sees patients at both Wiregrass Dermatology and the Southern Institute of Plastic Surgery.

Renata Block, MMS, PA-C, discusses the Dermatology PA Foundation’s role in supporting physician assistants

Renata Block, MMS, PA-C, a dermatology physician assistant practice, is president of the Dermatology PA Foundation (DPAF) and immediate past president of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA). talked to the block Dermatology Times Discuss the organization’s mission and role in supporting PAs in dermatology.

Jen Mast, PhD, DMSc, MPAS: Empathy in the patient journey with HS

Jane Mast, PhD, DMSc, MPAS, is a medical director for Novartis and has been a dermatology physician assistant (PA) for more than 20 years. At the 2023 Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) annual summer dermatology conference in Boston, Massachusetts, Mast gave a presentation titled “Disease status and unmet needs in hidradenitis suppurativa” in the Novartis Product Theatre.

Creating Goals Ahead of Psoriasis Action Month

A session titled “Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis” at the 2023 Maui Derm NP+PA Meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 21-24, featured information about the wide range of pathological conditions in psoriasis that challenge physicians. Melody Young, MSN, ANP-C, an NP at Modern Dermatology in Dallas, Texas, discusses the state of dermatology care today as it relates to emerging roles and new challenges.

Effect of specolimab on hidradenitis suppurativa lesions leads to additional research.

To address the need for more targeted treatments to manage hidradenitis suppurativa, researchers studied the effects of specolimab in people with moderate to severe HS in a phase IIa proof-of-clinical-concept study.1 The findings are described in “Specolimab It was presented in a poster titled “For”. Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Proof-of-Concept Study,” at the Maui Derm NP+PA Summer 2023 Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 21-24, 2023.

