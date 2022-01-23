Highly anticipated Playstation exclusive coming, we talk about March 24

Just the other day we were talking about the Playstation release calendar and apparently there is one that we expected and that suddenly appeared, perhaps by mistake, directly on the PSN.

Every so often it happens, while updates are being made, something escapes and you press a button instead of another and for a few endless minutes something is shown to the world that should have remained perhaps a little longer secret. Pebr luck of the players there is always someone who patrols the sites to find just this information. This time we have to thank the mp1st colleagues.

It happened with what appears to be there exit date of the long awaited Ghostwire Tokyo produced by Tango Gameworks and distributed by Bethesda on which that living legend who goes by the name of Shinji Mikami got his hands. The latest official news had arrived in the form of a trailer, which we propose at the bottom of the page just to get you back the hype.

Ghostwire Tokyo, on PlayStation in March?

So far we knew that Ghostwire Tokyo was due to come out on PlayStation consoles, specifically on PS5, in spring of 2022. However, news from the development team has always been scarce, even if decidedly on point. As for example the possibility of interacting with the dogs present in Tokyo infested by supernatural forces in which the protagonist moves.

The wait for this new product from Shinji Mikami is very high and therefore when it seems that inadvertently on the page of the PSN dedicated to Ghostwire Tokyo has appeared the release date we all had to stop for a moment. The date shown on the page is next March 24. A date that would be perfectly in line with a spring release.

This is then doubly interesting news because it is not an open-ended exclusive and in fact we already know that after spending a year as an exclusive PlayStation 5, the game will then become available also for consoles. Xbox of the new generation. After three years of development we can’t wait to get our hands on this new one horror adventure of which we will most likely see a few more pieces in the next State of Play, which should arrive in February just in time to officially announce the release of Ghostwire Tokyo and to fund the marketing techniques.