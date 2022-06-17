Highly Recommended Romantic Movies That (I Don’t Know How Or Why) I Haven’t Seen Yet

I didn’t even know this tape existed until I read the new book on Albert Moreno, Head of Content Vanity Fair: The movies I didn’t see with my father (Chalk Circle). It turns out that this is one of his favorite titles and he does not hesitate to return to it with enthusiasm over and over again – even in the face of the incomprehension of the rest of the world, as he has once commented on his Instagram account. “It’s about a loser who has just been left in an ugly way –something with which it is easy to identify when we are low in spirits– who, however, fights to be happy, becoming an ideal of overcoming. That it takes place in Tokyo is also an incentive, because it is one of my favorite cities. Also, Brittany Murphythat talented actress who left too soon and was one of my favorites, never seemed more charming to me”, says Moreno.

‘The world to come’ (Mona Fastvold, 2020)

In this case, the persuasive –and solid– recommendation comes from the journalist Patricia Morenoregular collaborator of fashion Spain. “Silence, cold, loneliness. In, as we would say, the middle of nowhere, Abigail’s eyes meet –and, thus, their lives (Katherine Waterston) and Tallie (vanessa kirby). An unexpected twist of fate for two women from rural America in the mid-19th century, both married to men, both leading lives on the fringes of tradition. What begins as a friendship leads to an attraction that will change them forever. the of Fastvold is a film that at its premiere received less attention than ammonite (Francis Lee, 2020), despite having been released a few months apart. In the wake of carol (Todd Haynes, 2016), the two films show the urgency of lesbian stories of the time, necessary to create a genealogy –real or fictitious– for this group”.