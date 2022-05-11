Highs, lows and rumors of Pumas for the Apertura 2022

Pumas’ performance in Liga MX and Concachampions has come to an end and, consequently, managers will have a little more time to look for potential reinforcements and decide what they will do with the players who are currently at the club. What news is there about the market for next season?

The University semester left a bitter taste in my mouth. It is that, despite the fact that they reached the Final of the Concachampions and came to play the reclassification of the Liguilla, they left the first half of 2022 empty-handed and with more disappointment than joy. Now, the auriazules authorities, who will have to focus on the future, have already begun to make the first changes to the squad.

DISCHARGE RUMORS

At the moment, Pumas has not registered registrations, but there are some rumors about some soccer players who could join the university lines or renew their bond for the next championship.

Federico Vietto: The brother of the former Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid striker was in talks with people from the club, but the conditions in which he would arrive were not reported. However, his name has already appeared as an option for the next market.

Louis Montes: As they commented on the Mediotiempo portal, Chapo would not continue in León and Pumas is one of the clubs that would be interested in adding him to their ranks. It is worth remembering that, during the winter market, the 35-year-old midfielder had already played in CU.

Higor Meritao: Although its continuity has not yet been confirmed, in Dale Azul y Oro it was found out that the Brazilian would sign a contract extension with the club, so it would not be so necessary to go out and find another medium.

Casualty Rumors

Alfred Talavera: The experienced goalkeeper has not yet signed his renewal and, taking into account that one of the conditions was to qualify for the Club World Cup, it seems difficult for Tala to stay on the squad.

Diogo de Oliveira: The Brazilian striker is waiting for the club’s directors to make a decision on his potential renewal, something they would have already done with Higor Meritao.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno: Undoubtedly one of the best Pumas on the field of play. The Argentine striker did not express his desire to leave, but it is known that more than one local team will try to take him away. At the moment, the only interested party would really seem to be Cruz Azul, although there is still no news about a specific offer.

Alan Mozo: The right-back, like Dinenno, has been one of the players with the best performance in recent months, so it would not be unusual for Cantera to receive attractive offers. In the event that it benefits the club and the footballer, Mozo will surely change teams.

Washington Corozo: As is the case with Diogo, the Ecuadorian is waiting for news from the board, which has to assess whether the left winger will be useful in the coming months or whether they will have to say goodbye to him.

Efrain Velarde: Another of the experienced team. The managers are having talks with the player and his representatives to define his future at the club.

Andres Lillini: Although the coach commented that he would like to stay at the club, there is still no news about the renewal offer that had been made to him. In case the coach does not accepthe will be able to direct until the end of 2022 and then dedicate himself to training youthas he had been doing before this experience.

CONFIRMED REGISTRATION

NONE BY THE MOMENT

LOW CONFIRMED

Sebastian Saucedo: After two years with the colors of Pumas, The board decided not to renew his bond with the American, so Saucedo will not continue playing in CU. At the moment, it is not known what his next destination will be.

Jose Rogerio: Although the Brazilian raised his level a lot in the last semester, managers decided to go their separate waysso Rogério leaves Pumas with 38 games played, nine goals and four assists.

Washington Corozo: Through an official statement published on May 10, Pumas UNAM announced that the board chose not to renew the Ecuadorian soccer player’s contract. This is how those led by Andrés Lillini release a new quota of foreigners for the coming semester…

