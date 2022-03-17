Highway Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured – NBC 7 South Florida

MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade on Wednesday that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The road remained closed for many hours. Miami-Dade police are still at the scene, where we were able to see at least 37 bullet casings. Relatives came to the scene to see up close the result of the attack on their loved ones.

Detective Ángel Rodríguez, spokesman for the Miami-Dade police, spoke about the case and said that they are seeking to determine the causes. “At this time detectives are trying to determine what the motive was for this shooting to occur. We don’t have the reason, we don’t have the why.”

POLICE CLOSED SEVERAL LANES FOR HOURS

The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of the freeway between Northwest 103rd Street and Okeechobee Road.

Footage showed a red or maroon sedan at the scene with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Hialeah Fire Department officials said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man who was pronounced dead at the scene is black in his 20s. Authorities say the person who survived was the driver of the car, and that he is in critical condition.