“Highwayman-The bandits of the road”, a film shot in economy that takes you from the first minute – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone
Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

HIGHWAYMEN-THE BANDITS OF THE STREET
Rai 4, 9.20 pm. With James Caviezel, Rhona Mitra and Frankie Faison. Directed by Robert Harmon. USA 2004 production. Duration: 1 hour and 20 minutes

THE PLOT
There is really only one bandit, a serial killer who goes crazy on the highways and in America killing the unfortunates he crosses. At first we see him mowing down a poor woman across the street with his ’68 Plymouth Barracuda apparently for no reason. The murder took place before the eyes of the husband who swears revenge. But after five years we still see him wandering the big country in search of Plymouth. Then he meets another near-victim, a girl who saw a friend murdered in a tunnel. By joining forces they will be able to get to the killer.

WHY SEE IT
Because it is a film shot in economy but that takes you from the first minute to the eightieth (you don’t have time to get bored). American highways become a seemingly half-deserted hell where death can come upon you at the next bend. Jim Caviezel (Mel Gibson’s “Christ”) works great as a breathless hero.




