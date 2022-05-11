Sports

Higor Meritao would have arranged his continuity

The Pumas of UNAM have already begun to shake up the squad, after the failure in Liga MX of not being able to advance to the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals, as well as the consummate one in the Concacaf Champions League, where they lost the final against the Seattle Sounders of MLS.

Despite not having such a vast squad, the auriazul board has already begun to move its pieces, and one day after being eliminated in the Repechage against Chivas, the casualties of José Rogeiro de Oliveira and Sebastián Saucedo have already been officially announced.

But they will not be the only news in the Pedregal, since according to the expert journalist in the transfer market, César Luis Merló, the Brazilian Higor Meritao has been able to arrange his continuity with the university board, and will stay in Pumas for the next tournament.

For his part, the future of Diogo de Oliveira is still unknown, since he has a contract with Plaza Colonia in Uruguay, although Pumas wants to extend his loan and thus comply with Andrés Lillini’s request.

However, the source itself reports that the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo would be a foot and a half out of the team, they are even looking for a place for him.



Daniel Gutiérrez is a critic who knows Mexican soccer and the main leagues in the world, with experience in sports writing. He is a faithful follower of Club América from Mexico. He studies Communication Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He is currently a collaborator on the Soy Fútbol portal.

