Higor Meritao would have arranged his continuity

The Pumas of UNAM have already begun to shake up the squad, after the failure in Liga MX of not being able to advance to the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals, as well as the consummate one in the Concacaf Champions League, where they lost the final against the Seattle Sounders of MLS.

Despite not having such a vast squad, the auriazul board has already begun to move its pieces, and one day after being eliminated in the Repechage against Chivas, the casualties of José Rogeiro de Oliveira and Sebastián Saucedo have already been officially announced.

Also read: MX Women’s League: Chivas players supported the women’s match against Pumas

But they will not be the only news in the Pedregal, since according to the expert journalist in the transfer market, César Luis Merló, the Brazilian Higor Meritao has been able to arrange his continuity with the university board, and will stay in Pumas for the next tournament.

For his part, the future of Diogo de Oliveira is still unknown, since he has a contract with Plaza Colonia in Uruguay, although Pumas wants to extend his loan and thus comply with Andrés Lillini’s request.

However, the source itself reports that the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo would be a foot and a half out of the team, they are even looking for a place for him.

��Higor Meritao ���� fixed its continuity and will continue in Pumas ����.

*️⃣The club is trying to make a new loan for Diogo and there is optimism for it to happen.

*️⃣The one who will not continue is Washington Corozo ����. – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo)

May 10, 2022



