Higuaín confesses: “People have no idea what it’s like to be a soccer player”

Gonzalo Higuaín is already a veteran player, with a very complete career behind him. ‘El Pipita’ has achieved great feats in his career, such as scoring a goal that meant the pass to a World Cup final, or the Calcio record for goals in a season. Now, he lives his final stretch as a professional player in Miami.

At 34 years old, Higuaín has lived through very difficult moments in relation to criticism, but also in everyday life, where life has not been a bed of roses for him either former River and Real Madrid, among others. Higuaín made his recent appearance on television, with the clear objective of showing people the darkest part of being a professional footballer.

“When you start playing, you say ‘wow, everything is beautiful’. When you start to get to know him thoroughly, the evil, the envy, the jealousy… Already having everything I have, the most important thing, which is my wife and my daughter, who is the best thing that football gave me, even if it was in exchange for a high price, as far as vital snow is concerned”, Pipa confessed in relation to the distorted image we receive from the footballer’s world.

Higuain, who the twilight of his career is very close, He has assimilated perfectly that nothing is ever the same again once the footballer retires, and that a new stage of his life will begin there: “The soccer player serves or exists until he plays soccer, then no one calls you anymore. I have been very clear for years. It is a disposable bottle. It empties, they step on you and throw you”.

For this reason, Pipa is clear that his future will not be linked to the world of football: “Be away from football, clearly (in relation to his future life). Far away. I’m going to enjoy it until I play it, but then not even close. Is very bad contamination. It’s not pain or discomfort, I feel like it’s not the world I want to be in.”

Higuaín knows what it is to lose his mother, who passed away just a year ago. This gave rise to the striker being able to talk about the memories he has of her, and the latest advice that she can give him. This part of the interview ended up giving rise to a reflection that humanizes the figure of the soccer star: “People have no idea what a soccer player is. He thinks we play soccer and that’s it. We have a father we have a mother, like you. AND we have the same miseries that everyone has”.

There was also a space dedicated to remembering his football career, that finally, has reached unimaginable ceilings for that child who 15 years ago, packed his bags and headed for Madrid: “I far exceeded my expectations. and I am grateful for everything that football gave me…When you’re a child, you can’t imagine that.”