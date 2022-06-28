Higuain opens up about being teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Gonzalo Higuain, former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, has revealed what it’s like to share the dressing room with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with TyCSports (via PSGTalk).

The Argentinian striker, who now plays for Inter Miami (MLS), is one of the few players to have formed an attacking duo with the two football legends. He played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and then at Juventus.

He was Lionel Messi’s teammate for the Argentina national team until 2019 when he announced his retirement from international football.

Higuain claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been easy going as teammates.

Sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi, who has won seven Ballon d’Ors, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five awards to his name, can be a daunting experience for anyone.

Gonzalo Higuaín: “If I wasn’t the first (player), I was the second who played the most with Cristiano and Messi. If I had to pick (who is better), I would pick Messi. » This via @MatiPelliccioni. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/I0fZEkInlG —Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 23, 2022

Gonzalo Higuain, who had the pleasure of being on the bench with the two, said it was very easy to be around them as teammates. Regarding his relationship with Messi in the national team, he said:

“As a teammate, you had to see him, appreciate him and understand him. Adapt to him. I am very happy that he was able to be champion because I know all the efforts he made for the national team. »

He then revealed what it was like to play alongside Ronaldo and said he was a nice person on and off the pitch as well and that their relationship was better at Juventus than at Real Madrid. He stated :

“He is a calm and pleasant person. I found him mature, already with children (at Juventus). We talked about things, he leaned on me, asked my advice. As if he trusted me. The truth is that we had a good relationship in the second phase. »

The 34-year-old striker underlined the fact that you have to change your mentality to play alongside players of such caliber. He also said that they are great players and have an immense greed for goals. He told TyCSports (via PSGTalk):

“That’s why I’m telling you. You have to adapt to such great players and know how they are. They have this greed for goals, and then they sin with it, but it didn’t go badly for them. They have 800 goals each. »

