Higuaín to Luis Suárez: “In MLS you can’t play with a cigarette”



25.04.2022





Luis Suarez will end its contractual relationship with the Atletico Madridso he analyzes options to continue with his career, being the most attractive the MLSa league that for years has been characterized by adding to old soccer glories.

However, the intention suffered a powerful response from Gonzalo Higuaín, who warned him that this is not a tournament where you can play “with a cigarette in your mouth”an idea he also had before emigrating to the United States.

In a live he had with Christian Vieri on the Twitch social network, the Argentine admitted that the American championship is “hard”especially when it is unknown how to play there, something very common among players who are in Europe.

“I thought I’d come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it’s hard. It’s a tough league“Commented the former Real Madrid and Juventus player, who pointed out that MLS is a lot like Serie A.

“In Spain and England it’s easier to do it well, while in Italy, if you don’t know the league, you suffer,” added Suarez.

What did Suarez say about MLS?

In an interview for ESPN in the United States, Suárez commented on an experience that led him to think that it is a good idea to play in the American championship.

“The other day I was walking through San Francisco and people didn’t know me. The country is very big, soccer is not the first sport and you can be calmer. Not a bad choice”.