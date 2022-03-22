Higuera responded to Amaury Vergara after he denied her a greeting

Midtime Editorial

Jose Luis Higuerapresident of Atletico Moreliasent a hint to Amaury Vergara after the rudeness he suffered during the inauguration of the Hall of Fame, an event in which the owner of Chivas left him with his hand outstretched and asked him never to approach him again.

After the 2-1 triumph of the Ates at the expense of Tampico Madero on Sunday, Higuera thanked the team for the support, although in doing so he recalled the Pachuca episode in a peculiar way.

“Thank you all for the support of Atlético Morelia at the Morelos Stadium. Here everyone is welcome even if they don’t greet me. We humbly visit the Atlante. It is always a pleasure to visit the Capirucha. It will be a great match; Greetings, dear Emilio Escalante (president of Atlante) ”, wrote the businessman on his social networks.

You humble ??? After the mess you left in Chivas?? You and Peláez are pathetic — sajednes (@saulnunez2013) March 21, 2022

Yes OK Amaury did not express himself for the commentthose who did were the rojiblancos supporters, who pointed him out for the mistakes he made when he worked in that institution.

Comments like “you’re a cheap copy of Jorge Vergara”, “I was glad how Amaury sent you to the…” or “don’t even come near me” they were constant, although all of them were taken in moderation by Higuera.

Morelia fans also appeared, who defended the work they do in a place that longs to return to the First Division.