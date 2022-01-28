HIIT: to go faster. Workout that works … and fast

L’HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) it’s super effective work to take your training and results to the next level. This type of super intense training is not just the “in” workout of the moment, but it really works and it works fast. Whether you are a novice runner or a marathon runner, HIIT has positive effects on health, fitness and even running speed.

What exactly is HIIT

The term HIIT evokes something scientific, but it’s actually a very simple workout. Is composed by short bouts of cardio exercise – 10 seconds to 5 minutes – interspersed with short bursts of recovery.

How hard is it? It depends on the length of the test, but the key is to go as hard as possible for the duration of the effort. So, if you want to do a Tabata (20 seconds of effort, followed by 10 seconds of recovery) in the running version, in the 20 seconds you will run at full throttle. If, on the other hand, you choose to do longer rehearsals, from 3 to 5 minutes, you will work in your VO2 max zone, or about 95% of your maximum heart rate, or with a perceived exertion level of 9 on a scale of 1 to 10. , for the entire duration of the test. The amount of recovery between trials depends on your goals. Short trials are usually paired with equally short or even shorter recovery periods, so that the body can adapt to repeated maximal efforts.

The benefits for the body

There are indeed many studies that confirm HIIT’s validity. The one published at the end of 2018 in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, indicates for example that with only 2 minutes of sprint tests (in this case, four sprints of 30 seconds at maximum effort followed by four minutes and recovery means, for a total of 20 minutes) improve the ability of the cells’ mitochondria to produce energy as much as 30 minutes of moderate physical activity. In other words, with two minutes of really hard running you can get the same fitness benefits as with a slow 30 minute run. So it’s no surprise that HIIT training is great for the cardiovascular system. Research shows that, depending on your fitness level, HIIT can increase VO2 max (how much oxygen you can use) by as much as 46% in 24 weeks, it can increase pulse output (how much blood the heart pumps with each beat) by 10% after 8 weeks of training, and significantly lower your resting heart rate.

Furthermore, the body becomes more adept at burning fat. HIIT increases the production of growth hormones that support muscle growth, help burn fat for hours after training, and perform anti-insulin activity with better blood sugar control.

The benefits for the mind

HIIT is also good for the mind. Studies show that high-intensity workouts improve cognitive function and increase levels of BDNF (a brain neurotrophic factor) more than easy physical activity.

BDNF is essential for learning, memory and mood regulation, and our brains use it to repair and support the survival of brain cells. The best part is that HIIT provides all of these benefits as well as – and in some cases better – traditional longer sessions of moderate cardio exercise, but in much less time.

What it means to you

Most of us already run several kilometers. “But even if you’re already fit, you can still reap significant benefits from adding HIIT to your training program,” says Paul Laursen, sports physiologist and coach, author of The Science and Application of High-Intensity Interval Training ( HIIT). For runners who love long distances, HIIT can be one more weapon in building a good base. “Your base comes down to your mitochondrial capacity,” says Laursen. More prolonged, low-intensity training increases the number of mitochondria in the cells, which is why people use these types of sessions to build their base. But high intensity training makes those mitochondria more powerful ».

“Our study found that when well-trained cyclists performed two repetition sessions per week for three to six weeks, their VO2 max, peak aerobic power and endurance performance improved by 2-4%.”

How to do it

Laursen explains that we have three main weapons to choose from in the HIIT arsenal: the long testssuch as repetitions at the rate of VO2 max from 1 to 4 minutes; the short tests done at about 120% of VO2 max which can last from 10 to 60 seconds with equal recovery periods; And sprintsto be run at maximum speed and which can be very short (from 3 to 6 seconds) or longer (from 20 to 30 seconds).

You can use all three formulas by entering one each week in rotation Or you can choose the one that best suits your weak point. “If you tend to turn off during prolonged exertion, favor long rehearsals for your HIIT workouts,” says Laursen. But if you need to hone your power over short distances, such as at the end of a race, opt for sprints. In general, in terms of endurance benefits, trials ranging from 30 seconds to 5 minutes at a very demanding pace build the aerobic system, but also recruit some fast twitch fibers, which makes your muscles more resistant to fatigue over time. “Performing three to six of these tests, allowing yourself one to two minutes of recovery between one and the other, can have impressive effects.”

How often to do it

HIIT is like medicine: the right dose works wonders; too much can have negative effects. If you are not competing or have no major weekend events, you can do up to 3 HIIT workouts per week to keep fit, as long as you allow ample recovery between sessions, ideally a day or two of training. easier activity, to allow the body to recover. During times when your schedule involves long runs or busy weekend work, limit your HIIT sessions to once or twice a week to stay in shape between events.