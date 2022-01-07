Hiker falls into a crevasse, the dog saves him by heating him for 13 hours

The survival instinct, the courage, the special friendship. These are the ingredients of a story that comes from Croatia and tells how a puppy dog ​​saved the life of its owner in difficulty.

This bad adventure begins when a hiker, Grga Brkić, was climbing the highest peak of the Velebit mountain range – “on extremely inaccessible terrain” the rescue services will later say -, about 1,800 meters above the Adriatic coast of Croatia. . A bad foot, a missed grip and the man falls for almost 45 meters along a snowy slope, sustaining a serious fracture in his leg. Brkić is not alone, there is also North, an 8-month-old Alaskan Malamute, and two other hikers. The injured man cannot move and his two climbing companions cannot reach him and the dog.

Hero Dog keeps its owner warm for 13 hours. the man had fallen into a ravine in the mountains



So the couple decides to sound the alarm: more than two dozen rescuers have arrived on the spot in what has been called “one of the most difficult rescue operations ever carried out before” by Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja, the rescue mountaineers .

When they got close to the wounded man they discovered that North had never moved away from the man, on the contrary he lay on top of him and for the 13 hours of waiting he had kept him warm, preventing him from hypothermia.

“Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries – in a post on Facebook sharing the photo of the furry man lying on the man even when he was being transported on a stretcher -. His loyalty did not stop even with the arrival of help … From this example we can all learn to take care of each other ».





‘The dog was huddled next to the owner in the pit the whole time; he warmed his owner with his body, thus preventing the significant hypothermia of the mountaineer who suffered a serious fracture of the lower leg and ankle when he fell “explained Josip Brozičević, head of the Croatian mountain rescue services in Gospić , to Total Croatia News.

Brkić was transferred to hospital where he underwent an emergency operation, while the dog remained unharmed. “The minutes and seconds before their arrival were really slow,” Brkić told reporters. But this little dog is a real miracle, ”he added.

Despite North’s heroism, the HGSS has warned against taking dogs on strenuous hikes where specialized trekking equipment is required – it is a danger to both the animal and the person.

