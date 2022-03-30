Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child

Los Angeles, USA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family will increase with the arrival of their seventh child next fall, the actor’s wife announced in a video on Instagram, in which they share with all the children.

“After many ups and downs in recent years, we have an exciting up and down and a big surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” said the yoga instructor in the message that accompanies the video.

The announcement of her new pregnancy comes five months afterAfter the actor was involved in an incident in which he accidentally killed the cinematographer of the film he was shooting; Baldwin apparently fired a prop pistol that was supposed to be a blank and that he did not know was loaded.

“We were pretty sure that our family was complete and we are more than happy with this surprise,” said Hilaria, 38, who appears in the video next to the actor in a room at the moment they break the news to their children about the arrival of a brother.

The older ones kiss and hug their mother who, sitting on the floor, holds the youngest, until now, of the Baldwin family, Eduardo, who was born in March of last year.

The Baldwins are parents in addition to María Lucía Victoria, 13, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, and Romeo Alejandro David, 3.

With this new son Baldwin, 63, will be a father for the eighth time as he has a daughter, Ireland, 26, with actress Kim Basinger.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift in such uncertain times,” said Hilaria, who said she was happy to return to social media after a break and said she was “very excited.” to continue sharing “this wild ride we call life” with his followers.