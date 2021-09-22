hilarious background, Julia Roberts has to do with it!

Tonight Iris will re-propose us a beloved film of the genre, “Ocean’s Twelve”: the hilarious background on the beloved trilogy, has to do with Julia Roberts!

The film series starring thief Danny Ocean made its appearance in 2001 with “Ocean’s Eleven”. A success with the public and box office, then repeated with the other two films of the trilogy. An exceptional cast, comedy and action combined in an explosive mix and, why not, even a thread of romance. Tonight “Iris” will present us the second chapter of this beloved production. And there is a hilarious background concerning “Ocean’s Twelve” and in particular the trilogy of films that not everyone knows: Julia Roberts has to do with it! Do you want to find out what it is? Then follow us in the next lines!

“Ocean’s Twelve”: the hilarious background on the trilogy, has to do with Julia Roberts

As film fans know, Julia Roberts plays the wife (formerly and then again) of the protagonist, Danny. We see her in the first film linked to Terry Benedict, the “victim” of the coup orchestrated by the “eleven”. And, again, in the second film, intervene to help the gang at a particular moment, becoming part of the “game” herself.

What many don’t know is that the charming George Clooney played a joke on the famous colleague just before he met her and began shooting the first film. As also reported by “Il Corriere della Sera”, in fact, it seems that the actor sent Julia Roberts the script of the film along with a twenty dollar bill. The attached note seems to read: “I heard you now take $ 20 per photo.” Obviously, it was a mockery and the reference to the fact that, at that time, the actress was among the highest paid stars in the world and apparently received a cachet of about 20 million dollars per film. As always, George Clooney’s sympathy is matched only by his exceptional charm! Did you know this hilarious background?