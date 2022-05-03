Hilarious: In the virtual hearing, a prisoner offered to solve a problem with Zoom: “I’ll fix it for you, judge, I was a DJ,” he explained

ROSARY BEADS. Revelations of all kinds and tenor regarding the activities of the Monkey Band they are everyday and they didn’t seem to surprise anyone, at least until today. In the middle of a virtual trial against 13 members of the gang for a host of serious crimes, the operator of the Penitentiary Service got complicated with Zoom, since he could not unmute the computer. And one of the defendants offered the court a solution. “I fixed it for him, I was a DJ…”was justified.

The anecdote, which might seem like a hilarious fact, is actually a symptom of a very serious situation. It is that the Santa Fe Penitentiary Service does not want to transfer the prisoners to the Rosario Criminal Justice Center (CJP) because they cannot guarantee security. And the defense attorneys retorted that the defendants must be able to hear the number of wiretaps that the prosecution is going to show to support the accusation against them.

Faced with such a scenario, Judge Valeria Pedrana suspended the hearing. She arranged an intermediate room until tomorrow at 9. The magistrate demanded the transfer of all the detainees for the face-to-face hearing at the CJP. The Prison Service insists that it be done virtually, since the transfer of the 13 Monkeys to court is a security challenge that they do not want to face. The last word has not been said yet.

Today’s was an important hearing, because the prosecutors were going to expose the evidence against 22 people who are detained and who are members of the Los Monos gang, including its founder. Máximo Cantero, aka The Old Manand his ex-partner, Patricia Celestina Contrerasmother of Claudio “Pájaro” Cantero and Ariel Máximo “Guille” Canteroand who raised from childhood to Ramon Ezequiel “Monchi” Machuca. All are accused of carrying out attacks against schools and service stations in the midst of the electoral process last November. The objective of these attacks was to provoke, according to the prosecutor Valeria Haurigot, “public intimidation”.

But the hearing was suspended because the videoconference system did not work. The detainees were housed, to participate in the hearing, in two rooms of the so-called Order , the Police Mayor’s Office, where the defendants did not listen to what was said in the CJP room. So, they could not identify themselves, that is, give Judge Pedrana her basic personal information, such as her name and her ID.

That method of video conferencing was used because When they were detained with “high profile”, the Santa Fe Penitentiary Service “could not guarantee the security in the transfer of the accused”, as the magistrate explained at the hearing. Since the trial against other members of the Los Monos gang, accused of planning attacks against judges and judicial buildings, the habit of hearings being held by videoconference has been taken. Although the process is carried out virtually, the entire building of the Criminal Justice Center is guarded by the Gendarmerie, who blocked the streets surrounding the judicial building with steel fences.

After a delay of two hours, waiting for the problems in the videoconference system to be solved, Judge Pedrana decided to order a fourth intermission until this Wednesday, when at 9 in the morning it is planned that the imputed hearing will be held with the defendants present in the room.

In the midst of the long wait, the defendants’ defense attorneys complained about the improvisation in the hearing and pointed out that the accused had to listen to what was said in the debate because several pieces of evidence provided by the prosecution were wiretaps that were they were going to broadcast in the room.

The truncated hearing went through moments of tension, because the judge demanded that the system work and asked the Penitentiary Service personnel to solve the problems and unmute the computer that was in one of the rooms, where the most important detainees were, among them, El Viejo Cantero, designated in this process as head of an illicit association.

At one point, one of the defendants told the judge that he could provide a solution because “he had been a DJ” and understood sound. The comment even caused laughter in the hearing, in which prosecutors Valeria Haurigot and Franco Carbone planned to provide strong evidence against this organization that carried out various types of crimes, all of them violent, such as the attacks on seven service stations and a school.

The undersecretary of Penitentiary Affairs of Santa Fe, Walter Gálvez, warned in dialogue with THE NATION that “it is the first time that the system has failed in this way, which It is very strange because the audio was tested at noon and it worked perfectly.

“More than 1,200 hearings were held remotely and there were never any problems. It strikes me that this is happening and that now the prisoners have to be transferred”he pointed.