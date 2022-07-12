Hilarious ! Kylie Jenner shares first Tik Tok video of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi

This weekend, Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, posted her very first Tik Tok. A sequence viewed more than 20 million times which has cracked internet users!

For the Jenners, social media is a family affair. At only four years old, Stormi Webster, daughter of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, has already mastered all the codes of social networks. This weekend, the little girl posted her very first Tik Tok. And the result is adorable!

On the sequence, which has already accumulated more than 20 million views, Stormi has fun trying distorting filters, before filming her mother laughing, on the melody of the song Monkeys Spinning Monkeys. “Stormi’s first TikTok”, jokes Kylie Jenner in the caption of the video, which has generated thousands of reactions. “The best duo”, “A real star”, “The best”, “It promises, it is already iconic”have fun with internet users in the comments.

Stormi: future queen of social networks?

If this is the first time that Stormi goes behind the camera, the granddaughter of Kris Jenner is already a great regular on social networks. We can thus see her in several videos alongside her mother, trying on her clothes, accompanying her to buy makeup, or trying to embed herself in her stories. No doubt, the little girl has everything to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who gave birth to a little boy a few months ago. Indeed, on February 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced that they had welcomed a baby boy, whose new name has not yet been revealed.