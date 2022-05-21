‘Hilariously Perfect’: Fans Recreate Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow Career

A new trend has emerged on social media as fans of Johnny Depp recreate his beloved character, the run of Captain Jack Sparrow.

In it pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Captain Jack Sparrow has a characteristic career that is shown throughout the films. Depp first brought his character to life in 2003 along with co-stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. The franchise currently has five movies with a sixth in the works.

On TikTok, many fans are using the familiar Pirates movie score and doing their best to recreate the character’s unique career. Under the sound on the video sharing platform, there are more than 151,000 videos. Some of the viral videos have hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

Other fans left funny comments on the popular videos.

“He does it better than Jack Sparrow himself,” one user admitted.

“The best trend,” exclaimed another.

One user said: “This is pretty accurate.”

“The race with Jack Sparrow himself,” another TikTok user wrote.

“THIS IS SO GOOD,” said one.

Another exclaimed, “THIS IS SO HEALTHY.”

“Thanks for sharing this with the world,” one fan admitted.

“This is hilariously perfect,” one user laughed.

“I think that people who understand, know, receive or touch… are so ignorant that it makes you laugh. If Captain Jack Sparrow moves them in any way, I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me, so that’s Captain Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure,” Depp said in a previous interview.

Depp has been in the news recently due to the ongoing libel trial. The actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change”, which was published in washington post. Depp was not specifically mentioned in the article, however, his lawyers say it was obviously about him.

When Depp was testifying, he told the attorney who asked if he would return as his character if Disney paid him “$300 million and a million alpacas” not to return to the franchise, and he confirmed that he would not.

The trial will resume in its final week, as final statements will be heard on May 27. It can also be streamed online.

news week will be live blogging all the breaking news from the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia.