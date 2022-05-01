Hilary Duff Attended The Killers Concert In Mexico City – CINEMABLEND

This is not a simulacrum! Hilary Duff took selfies with Mexican fans who recognized her despite wearing a mask and… carrying a michelada in her hand? This happened at The Killers concert at Foro Sol in CDMX.

Now that face-to-face concerts are springing up more regularly in Mexico City, thousands of people have not thought twice about attending performances by their favorite bands. However, it does not seem that our country has become a frequent destination for celebrities; on this occasion, the actress and singer, Hilary Duff, attended the Killers concert at the Foro Sol and there are photographs circulating on social networks that can prove it.

The band led by Brandon Flowers appeared in the city last Friday and a few fans were able to distinguish the protagonist from How I Met Your Father walking with her husband, the musician Matthew Koma, while both used their respective face masks and… A michelada!



neyda.eth Hilary Duff posing with a michelada at the Foro Sol in Mexico City!



And this was not all, because the Twitter user neyda.eth achieved what few could and of course, quickly became the envy of the internet by getting a selfie with the very same Hilary Duff, who in addition to posing with her fan, also uncovered her face to show off her bright smile.

In addition to the two photographs that she managed to obtain, Neyda also shared part of her experience with the following message: “Yesterday my sister and I ran into Hilary Duff at The Killers concert. She was our entire childhood!”. On the other hand, in the form of a thread, she also wrote a small message of thanks to the star of The murder of Sharon Tate.

Hilary Duff, thank you for allowing us to take a photo with you, we were very excited.

Something similar happened recently with Dakota Johnson, who visited Mexico City, in fact the same venue, to attend the Coldplay concert, a band led by her current partner, Chris Martin. And of course, some fans also got some selfies to remember.

Now you know, if you plan to attend future concerts in Mexico City, it never hurts to look carefully around you, you never know which superstar will be next to you drinking a beer and enjoying the same show as you.