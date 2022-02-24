Hilary Duff looks a lot like Jennifer Lopez in this photo

Jennifer Lopez congratulates her children on their birthday with an adorable video.

They say that we all have a double somewhere in the world, and many celebrities have already found theirs. Doing ‘scroll’ on Instagram and TikTok we have discovered some quite surprising resemblances such as the ‘doppelgänger’ of Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift. Well, what also amazes us are the famous ones that resemble each other, like the incredible case of Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley, or Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. Have you ever stopped to think about the physical similarities between Jennifer Lopez and Hilary Duff? We would never say it, but in the last photo that the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress has shared, they look quite alike.

Hilary Duff attended ‘The Late Late Show’ as a guest to promote her new series. The actress wanted to share with all her followers the photo of the beauty “look” that she chose for the occasion, and this has led to comparisons of her with the singer by her followers.

It is a low bun, very polished and with a trend detail: the ‘baby hairs’ stuck to the forehead, a hairstyle that Jennifer Lopez loves. Perhaps what most reminds JLo is not so much the hairstyle, but the makeup: marked cheekbones and ‘nude’ lip, formula that we have seen the singer wear so many times.

Hilary must be hallucinating, because the comments section has been filled with messages alluding to this physical resemblance. “Did anyone else think she was Jennifer Lopez?” one fan wrote. Many of the actress’s followers agreed with this comment, and they made it known. “For a moment I thought you were JLO,” wrote another follower. “This ‘look’ is very JLo,” noted another. And these are just a few examples, you just have to do a little ‘scroll’ to check that everyone thinks the same. What do you think?

