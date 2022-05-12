Hilary Duff models for the cover and forgot her outfit | INSTAGRAM

Who does not remember the famous former actress from Disney?, Hilary Duff, who rose to fame for a program in which she became famous singinga role that made her be recognized worldwide and that to this day has allowed her to continue with an excellent career, even trying new things like modeling.

It turns out that it is the actress decided to pass for the Women’s Health magazinetotally forgetting about her outfit and went through the social network Instagram shared the cover of said issue, sharing with us his excellent exercise results and a healthy life.

“This was terrifying, I knew doing this would terrify and I was right”, were the words used to describe this experience, which of course also had its kind side.

The famous shares that she felt very powerful, but at the same time vulnerable, she thanked the magazine’s editorial for the beautiful photoshoot surrounded by a team of women.

“I felt strong and beautiful. I laughed a lot at my High Waist Jeans and what I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this for me and supported me with compliments and love.”

The American She also shared that she was thinking a lot about appearing on this cover or not, even though she is proud of her body, she was afraid, but at the end of the whole team she took care of every detail, even the makeup that is used, so that capturing her best angles was flattering for her.

Hilary Duff shares her recent magazine cover shoot.



Hilary Duff shared that she feels very calm after having her last child, she decided to start training to recover her figure four times a week for an hour, so now she feels much better than ever.

It is interesting to see how each of the artists and celebrities manage postpartum, as we recently saw with Kylie Jenner, who was also focused on recovering, exercising and dieting, taking care of her figure to be able to return or even overcome the previous one.

