Hilary Duff shocks by revealing the surprise guests of ‘How I met your father’

United States.- Hilary Duff He recently uploaded some behind-the-scenes photos of How I met your father to your account Instagramso he revealed various details to his fans, for example the guests that were there.

One of the cameos that no one expected was that of cobie smulders, who gave life to Robin Shcherbatsky for nine seasons in How I met your motheras he gave advice to Hilary’s character in the final chapter.

They met at McLaren’s Pub, where behind the bar Joe Nieves was playing Carl. It should be noted that these cameos were very well kept.

Few people actually knew about this so there wouldn’t be any leaks to the press, plus Cobie’s scenes had to be done early in the season so she could juggle her schedules with the others. Marvel.

Hilary’s big cameo reveal post was accompanied by the following text: “Keeping this quiet for months was like knowing your best friend is going to propose.” My God, it was difficult! Robin Shcherbatsky! ANNNNN CARL! More importantly, @cobiesmulders and the best @joepnieves ?? Thanks for coming out to play and adding that original magic to our show! It really meant a lot!!!’