Hilary Swank and the bad reviews after announcing pregnancy at 48

Hilary swank She is preparing for her most important role yet: being a mom. The award-winning actress, 48, shared a couple of weeks ago that she is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Phillip Schneider.

In an Instagram post from Wednesday, October 5, the Hollywood star shared an adorable clip cradling her pregnant belly and captioned the post: “Coming soon…double feature!” with two baby emojis.

Shortly before, however, the actress had made an appearance on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’, where Hilary Swank gave more details of this new stage in his life. The actress said: “My clothes started to not fit me, so I had to do it, the other day… I cut my jeans open. And then I put on a jacket that didn’t give continuity. And they came and said: ‘That it’s not in continuity.’ “No, it works. I’m going to make it work.'”

Noting that she is currently in her second trimester, the actress added: “It is a blessing. It is a complete miracle. It’s amazing,” especially since not only is she becoming a mother for the first time a year shy of her 50th birthday, but she’s also expecting twins.

In fact, in social networks he received many positive comments by friends, fans and co-workers. For example, Kate Hudson instantly congratulated her and her post has been one of the most liked on her Instagram account, with more than 100 thousand likes.

However, social networks have also been filled with cruel criticism of the actress for making the decision to become a mother at the age of 48, because although her age is not an impediment to becoming pregnant, it does put her life and that of her family at risk. his children since he is considered a high risk pregnancy.

As if that were not enough, the critics also point out that the actress will be too old to spend enough time with her children. One of the featured comments read: “Aren’t you in your 50s? You’re going to be in your 70s by the time they graduate from college. Maybe it’s your turn to see their weddings“.

This specific comment made headlines because Emmy Rossum He immediately responded by telling him to please not dare to comment with an insult that was widely applauded by the rest of the audience.

Unfortunately this has not been the only comment of this type, as there are some just as cruel who declare Hilary Swank too old to become a mother for the first time. At that age, she would no longer be a ‘mother’ as such, but a ‘grandmother’.

“Wow, at this age, what you have to have is grandchildren, not children”, “friend, you are already too old for this, you will not see them grow”, “You will be like her grandmother LOL”, “please don’t have children at this age, they will do you a disservice by leaving them alone when they grow up”, and “the worst age to have children”, were some of the cruel comments.

However, Hilary has ignored the criticism and is determined to enjoy every day and every moment of her pregnancy. In fact, when she broke the news on ‘Good Morning America,’ she revealed that becoming a mother was something that had been awaited for a long timeand has finally succeeded.

Congratulations Hillary!

