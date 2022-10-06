Hilary Swank announces twin pregnancy at 48

television and program ‘Good Morning America’ in particular, it has been the scenario considered perfect by Hillary Swank to announce that the next spring of 2023 will be a mother twice. the actress of ‘Million dollar Baby’ She is pregnant with two babies with her husband Philip Schneider, a news that she has revealed with special enthusiasm in this television space, because both had been waiting for this moment “for a long time”.

In addition to publicizing this pregnancy on television, Swank has shared a video on her personal Instagram account, where she points out that there will soon be a “double session”, which has generated a barrage of love messages and congratulations from friends and colleagues. Among them, the also actresses Kate Hudson, Sharon Stone, Michelle Monaghan or the tennis player Maria Sharapova.

“[Lo seré] not just one, but two. I can not believe it. It’s great to be able to talk about it and share it”, assured the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Million Dollar Baby’ before the talk show hosts, visibly excited and happy. For the 48-year-old interpreter, this fact “it’s a blessing. An absolute miracle” and she is very happy that the family inheritance has also fallen to her family, since she has revealed that Both hers and her partner’s have had several twin pregnancies.

In addition to breaking the news, the actress wanted to delve into how she currently feels and has detailed that the companions of the television series in which she is now working, ‘Alaska Daily’, have also known the news relatively recently.. “The clothes have already started to not fit me, so the other day I had to cut my jeans. And put on a jacket that didn’t appear in the previous scene”, he mentioned, making reference to the ‘raccord’ problems that are caused in the series.

It should be remembered that Hilary Swank and businessman Philip Schneider they were married in August 2018 in California (United States), in a beautiful secret wedding that took place two years after they met. So, the also star of ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ chose a wedding dress designed by Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier which took around 150 hours to make, as the actress herself advanced in ‘Vogue’.

This was not her first marriage, as she married Chad Lowe in 1997, from whom she separated a decade later. He also almost walked down the aisle with former Colombian tennis player Rubén Torres in 2016, whom he met thanks to a mutual friend, but that same year his sentimental breakup was announced, without detailing the reasons why the couple decided not to carry out said commitment.