Hilary Swank, pregnant with twins at 48 | People

Neither in social networks, nor through a statement. Actress Hilary Swank, 48, has gone down a more traditional and old-fashioned route to deliver some very important news in her life. During an interview on the American television program good morning america The interpreter has said that she is pregnant and, in addition, with twins. They will be her first children.

“There is something that I have wanted for a long time and that will be the next thing, and that is that I am going to be a mother,” Swank explained in her talk with the program’s talk show hosts. “And not just one, but two. I can not believe it”. The two-time Oscar winner —both for Best Leading Actress, for Boys Don’t Cry in 1999 and for million dollar Baby in 2004—has also explained that she has decided to count it at the beginning of the second trimester of pregnancy. “It’s great to be able to talk about it and share it,” she said. Therefore, the babies will be born next spring.

“It is a blessing. It is an absolute miracle. Incredible”, he said, according to the magazine People. She has also explained that both in her family and that of her husband, businessman Philip Schneider, there are several twins. The couple married in August 2018 in California after two years of relationship, in which it was the second marriage for the interpreter, who was married to actor Chad Lowe (brother of also interpreter Rob Lowe) for almost a decade, between September 1997 and January 2007.

“I feel very good right now, even with the time change,” explained the actress, who had traveled to the other side of the United States and, therefore, had changed the time zone. In addition, she has detailed that her companions in the series Alaska Daily, who stars, found out just a few days ago. “The clothes have already started to not fit me, so the other day I had to cut my jeans. And put on a jacket that did not appear in the previous scene”, she acknowledged, recounting that her colleagues told her that she could not do that“ unless she was an executive producer ”. Something that it is. After the announcement on television, Swank has shown a video of her pregnancy on his Instagram profile: “Coming soon … double session!”, She joked.

Swank is not the first in a long line of well-known women to have children past the age of 45. The also actress Chloë Sevigny had her first child at the age of 45, in 2020. “For me, being a mother from the age of 40 made perfect sense,” she explained in an interview with SModa. Cameron Diaz announced just beginning 2020 that she had been a mother at the age of 47 of a girl named Raddix Madden, although it was never known if she had been pregnant. Also at the age of 47, Halle Berry and Susan Sarandon, or the Spanish presenter Anne Igartiburu, gave birth. Ana Rosa Quintana, like Swank, had twins at 48, in 2004. Singer Janet Jackson gave birth to a boy in January 2017, when she was 50 years old. And, in the summer of 2019, actress Brigitte Nielsen became a mother at the age of 55.