Hilary Swank pregnant with twins at 48

MADRID.- Neither on social networks, nor through a statement. Actress Hilary Swank, 48, has gone down a more traditional and old-fashioned route to deliver some very important news in her life. During an interview on the American television program Good Morning America, the interpreter said that she is pregnant and, in addition, with twins. They will be her first children.

“There is something that I have wanted for a long time and that is the next thing, and that is that I am going to be a mother,” Swank explained in her talk with the program. “And not just one, but two. I can’t believe it”. The two-time Oscar winner – both for best leading actress, for Boys Don’t Cry in 1999 and for Million Dollar Baby in 2004 – also explained that she has decided to tell it at the beginning of the second trimester of pregnancy. “It’s great to be able to talk about this and share it,” said the actress.

“It is a blessing. It is an absolute miracle. Incredible”, she said, according to People magazine. She also explained that both her family and that of her husband, businessman Philip Schneider, have multiple twins. The couple married in August 2018 in California after two years of relationship, in which it was the second marriage for the interpreter, who was married to actor Chad Lowe (Rob Lowe’s brother) for almost a decade, between September 1997 and January 2007.

“I feel very good right now, even with the time change,” explained the actress, who had traveled to the other side of the United States and, therefore, had changed the time zone. In addition, Swank explained that her companions in the Alaska Daily series, in which she stars, found out just a few days ago. “The clothes have already begun to squeeze me or not fit me, so the other day I had to cut my jeans and put on a jacket that did not appear in the previous scene,” he acknowledged, recounting that his colleagues told him that he could not do that “unless that she was an executive producer”, which is precisely what she is. After the TV announcement, Swank showed a video of her pregnancy on her Instagram profile: “Coming soon…double shoot!” she joked.

Hilary Swank joins a long list of famous women who have children past 45 years. The also actress Chloé Sevigny had her first child at the age of 45, in 2020. “For me, being a mother from the age of 40 made perfect sense,” she explained in an interview with SModa. Cameron Diaz announced just beginning 2020 that she had been a mother at the age of 47 of a girl named Raddix Madden, although it was never known if she had been pregnant. Also at the age of 47, Halle Berry and Susan Sarandon gave birth. The Spanish journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, like Swank, had twins at 48, in 2004. Meanwhile, the singer Janet Jackson gave birth to a boy in January 2017, when she was 50 years old, and in 2019, the actress Brigitte Nielsen became a mother at the age of 55.

The country

Photo: Dia Dipasupil – Getty Images North America