Hilary Swank Reveals She Was Earning $3,000 When She Won the Oscar | Hillary Swank | Oscar award | Boys Don’t Cry | actress | | SHOWS

The actress, Hillary Swank, revealed that he went to the doctor for a cold and found out he didn’t have health insurance because he only made $3,000. That same year he wins a Oscar award for his performance in ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.

The 48-year-old actress opened up about her pre-fame experience during her appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ alongside Drew Barrymore.

The ‘Freedom Writers’ actress found out she didn’t have insurance when she went to the doctor’s office. “I went to the doctor after we shot the movie because I just had a cold and they gave me an antibiotic or something and they said, ‘That’s two hundred and sixty dollars.'”he explained.

Hilary Swank was dismayed, as she assures that she had health insurance. “No wait, I have insurance, can you check?” and they say, “Yeah, you have to call your insurance company.” I called them and they say, “Yeah, you don’t have insurance.”

“I earned three thousand dollars, and to have health insurance you needed five thousand, of which I knew nothing”reflected the actress.

That same year, I won an Academy Award, but I still didn’t have health insurance. Swank played Brandon Teena, a transgender man who falls in love with a woman from a small town, but faces prejudice and violence.

Announce pregnancy of twins

The interview came just a couple of days after Swank revealed to the world that she was pregnant with twins.

The star shared the news on Wednesday with Good Morning America. She is married to Philip Schneider and these will be her first children.

“I’m going to be a mom! And not just one, but two.” Hilary said on the morning show. “It’s really nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” added the Boys Don’t Cry actress.

Shortly after, she clarified on Live With Kelly And Ryan that she is pregnant with the twins, although no lump could be seen, and that she is in her second trimester. Hilary herself added that she felt it was a ‘miracle’, due to her age.

