Hill and the specter of Adelaide: “We need penalty points” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Such an exciting championship cannot have a controversial tail. This is what he hopes Damon Hill about the epilogue of the match between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, ready to be definitively decided in the next two Sundays. The Dutchman and the seven-time world champion are divided by eight points: if Lewis were to win in Jeddah by signing the fastest lap with Max according to the two, they would find themselves paired in the standings. A double zero due to an accident in Abu Dhabi would reward Verstappen as the winner of nine races against Hamilton’s eight, an account on which the ‘non-race’ won by Max in Belgium at Spa weighs heavily.

Hill doesn’t want to see a 1994 replay, when ad Adelaide the world championship fight between him and Michael Schumacher ended with an accident that put both offside and rewarded the Benetton driver, who was ahead in the standings. “It would be sad for F1, there is an obligation to be sporty – the thesis of the 1996 world champion reported by the English newspaper Autosport – I’m not saying that on the track we shouldn’t fight, God forbid, but it would be important that at the end of the season we could celebrate the winner of a beautiful duel without a controversial finale “. Putting himself in the shoes of Vestappen Hill he tried to define what his feelings would be in what could be envisioned as a scenario Adelaide 1994: “As a pilot I admit that it would be very difficult to resist the temptation to defend oneself in a more than aggressive way – Hill pointed out – I think it would be necessary to make it clear that one might run into one penalty in terms of points in the standings in the event of a manifestly unjust collision. It would be the only way to avoid such a scenario ”.

Jacques Villeneuve with regard to what happened in Jerez in 1997, he recently declared that the FIA ​​had made it clear that in the event of suspicious accidents, the consequences would be very heavy. According to the Canadian, this is why Schumacher was too ‘shy’ in trying to defend himself from the attack of the Williams driver. The German, after that episode, was excluded from the drivers’ classification.