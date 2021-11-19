Hillary Clinton attacks Bitcoin | But for $ BTC it’s the biggest advertisement …

ever…! Perhaps Hillary Clinton he intended to scare the markets once again, implying a hard punch from the government USA to Bitcoin. And instead it ended up doing the biggest publicity in the history of $ BTC, at least by a politician of this level.

During the Bloomberg New Economic Forum, the presidential candidate defeated by Donald Trump and now apparently away from the control room, she expressed concern about the possibility that Bitcoin replace the american dollar as a reserve currency worldwide.

Hillary Clinton lashes out at Bitcoin – but it all turns into stunning publicity

Incredible publicity, which we believe has helped build investor confidence in $ BTC, particularly among those who are choosing this asset as a hedge against inflation. We can invest shorting Hillary on eToro – go here to get the top $ BTC trading account (with automatic trading tools too) – which offers the exclusivity CopyTrader – the 1-click copy of only the best and most profitable investors.

There is also the CopyPortfolio which includes $ BTC along with other thick cryptocurrencies – for those who prefer a more diversified stock. With $ 50 let’s switch to a real trading account.

Hillary Clinton is terrified of Bitcoin

Not bad for a US presidential candidate and for a politician who has held roles of great responsibility and who have also had to deal with areas of war. And not bad for that Bitcoin able to scare the gotha of American politics.

Bitcoin has the potential to undermine the foundations of currencies [fiat, NDR], and to undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency [mondiale, NDR] and to destabilize the nations.

All this without giving explanations of how this could actually happen. Although, being Cryptocurrency.it, some ideas we did. And contrary to what our readers will expect, we completely agree with Hillary Clinton, politician of undoubted intelligence and acumen.

Yes, Bitcoin is here to outdo fiat currencies

And of this i maximalists from Bitcoin they never made a mystery. Bitcoin was born to take away from states the possibility to do money debasement, or to lower the value of the money we use (of course, it is a more complex matter, but follow us). If the FED metaphorically printed the 40% of all the dollars in circulation over the past year, Bitcoin cannot be blamed.

Yes, Bitcoin can surpass the dollar as the world’s reserve currency

And this too is quickly explained: Bitcoin has a Postal Code maximum of 21 million coins. It has an algorithm and high hashrate to protect its safety. How can a currency that is printed (almost) at will by will ever compete in the long run FED and which is used for expansionary monetary policies? We don’t blame it on FED, but what a world is the good money drives out the bad one.

Yes, they have largely exceeded the mayor of Miami, that already receives his salary in Bitcoin, as well as the newly elected mayor of New York who decided to follow in the footsteps of the former. Because there is no more sincere compliment, pass us the term, than fear by those from a registered domain Bitcoin he would have everything to lose, like the top men of American politics.

Never was a compliment more sincere than that of Hillary Clinton. Is a fiat currency, defended by the world’s largest power, afraid of code and mathematics? It might mean we’re finally here. Of course, it will be a long process, but if also very measured characters like Hillary Clinton they felt the need to sound the alarm, we think everyone can draw their own conclusions.

Bitcoin continues and will continue to strengthen – including in terms of price. And those who want to enjoy the lateral movements of the last few days can also find in Capital.com – go here to get a free virtual account with unlimited capital – with all the most suitable tools to move, like MetaTrader 4 and TradingView, even in the short term and in particular on intra-channel movements.