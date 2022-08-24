Hillary Clinton beaten in legal quiz by Kim Kardashian, loses 11-4

Hillary Clinton is upstaged by Kim Kardashian in a clip from her upcoming Apple TV+ series, Bold. While taking a legal knowledge quiz, Clinton – who has a law degree from Yale – gets run over by Kardashian – who took four tries to pass the California baby bar exam.

In an excerpt from Bold shared with PeopleClinton takes on Kardashian in a battle of wits, but ends up facing a tough 11-4 loss.

Before answering the quiz, Clinton expresses doubts. “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” she says in the episode previewed by Peoplewhile Chelsea Clinton — her Bold collaborator and quizmaster of that day – agrees, telling her mother: “Kim studied more recently than you.”

After being wiped out by Kardashian, Clinton blamed her loss on “reaction time” while hitting the buzzer to answer questions.

“It was heartbreaking,” Clinton said People, while Chelsea added: “[Hillary] must work on his reaction time. Sometimes I could see that my mom knew what the answer was, but she didn’t hit the buzzer in time.

Hillary explained that she was “really intrigued” by Kardashian’s “quality” in the quiz, adding, “I wanted to emphasize her, not that she needed to. But she worked very hard to get it. When People asked Clinton to leave if she Kardashian won, she denied it.

The brutal loss is just one of Clinton’s vulnerable moments featured in Bold, an upcoming series in which Hillary and Chelsea meet brave women and learn their stories while sharing their own experiences. Yesterday, Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for the show, which included a moment when Hillary offered an honest reflection on her marriage.

During a chat with the Reverend Whittney Ijanaten, Hillary said her choice to stay married to Bill Clinton through his sex scandal was her most “bold” decision, but admitted, “That doesn’t mean it’s is good for everyone.

Bold premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9. Watch the trailer in the video above.